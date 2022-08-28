Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $520.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $517.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.29. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.