Brokerages Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Target Price at $852.50

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $852.50.

AVVIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

About Aviva

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

