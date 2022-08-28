Brokerages Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Target Price at $852.50

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $852.50.
AVVIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Aviva Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
