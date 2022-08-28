Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target at $25.86

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 4.94%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

