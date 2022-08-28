Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

