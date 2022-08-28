C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.60.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $7,189,957. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $42,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.