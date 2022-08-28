Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.88.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

