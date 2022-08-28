Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,767,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,107,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

