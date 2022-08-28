Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 35,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $26,606,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.