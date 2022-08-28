Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Raised to GBX 255 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.29 ($2.77).

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 239.20 ($2.89) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 168.10 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.00). The company has a market cap of £753.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.45.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

