Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Down to $11.13

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $10.85. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 123 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $571.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Insider Activity

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 135.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at $140,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.