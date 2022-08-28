Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $167,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

