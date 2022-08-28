CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $7.67

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.28. CareMax shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMAX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $651.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 441.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,736 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 21.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 95.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 282.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 711,941 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 345.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.