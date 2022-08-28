CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

