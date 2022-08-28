Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 607,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,837.0 days.

Ceconomy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTAGF opened at 2.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 2.61. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of 2.10 and a 12 month high of 3.75.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

About Ceconomy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.