Centene (NYSE:CNC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $99.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $103.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.26.

NYSE:CNC opened at $89.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

