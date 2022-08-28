Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down to $95.73

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.73, but opened at $92.04. Centene shares last traded at $90.46, with a volume of 39,484 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Centene by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

