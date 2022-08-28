Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $425.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.