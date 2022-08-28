Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.00

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $104.70, with a volume of 5887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other news, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

