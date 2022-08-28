China Online Education Group (COE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.58. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.31% of China Online Education Group worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About China Online Education Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

