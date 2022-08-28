Christopher D. Bohn Sells 40,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CF opened at $118.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after acquiring an additional 244,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

