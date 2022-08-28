Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 568.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $82.72 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $95.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

