Citigroup Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $19.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. 2U has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 2U will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

