CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $13.02

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $13.02, but opened at $12.62. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 39,612 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 439,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 67,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

