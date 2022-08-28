Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 81,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 663,462 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Cohn Robbins Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 356,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 268,372 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cohn Robbins

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

