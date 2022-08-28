Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 3.59.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,130 shares of company stock worth $1,118,869. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.