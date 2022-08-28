Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $71.37, but opened at $69.80. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 19,327 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,130 shares of company stock worth $1,118,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

