Comparing Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco BBVA Argentina and VersaBank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco BBVA Argentina $2.51 billion 0.25 $98.68 million $1.26 2.47 VersaBank $75.30 million 2.75 $17.80 million $0.67 11.28

Banco BBVA Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Banco BBVA Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco BBVA Argentina 7.55% 15.25% 2.47% VersaBank 21.25% 8.29% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Banco BBVA Argentina and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco BBVA Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Dividends

Banco BBVA Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco BBVA Argentina pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies. The company also provides corporate and investment banking products and services, such as global transaction services; global markets solutions comprising risk management and securities brokerage; long-term financing products, including project finance and syndicated loans; and corporate finance services comprising mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets advisory services to corporations and multinational companies operating in Argentina. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 243 branches, 15 in-company branches, 7 point of sale outlets, 2 points of express support, 884 ATMs, and 854 self-service terminals, as well as mobile and internet banking services. The company was formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. in July 2019. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

