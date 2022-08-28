Comparing MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 4 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 409.55%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion -33.08% -35.94% -12.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

50.0% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.23 -$177.65 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

Summary

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II beats MoneyLion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

