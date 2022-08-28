Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $2,401,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 323,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

