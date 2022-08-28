Conn’s (CONN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Conn’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Conn’s Stock Performance

CONN opened at $10.90 on Friday. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $259.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Conn’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Articles

