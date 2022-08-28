CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.47

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.47 and last traded at $77.17, with a volume of 649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $962,716.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,714.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

