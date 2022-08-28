Contrasting Ascend Wellness (AAWH) and Its Competitors

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ascend Wellness to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 430.43% -219.36% 104.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 166 504 637 35 2.40

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.57%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 83.70%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -5.98 Ascend Wellness Competitors $259.30 million -$62.88 million -8.52

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Ascend Wellness is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

