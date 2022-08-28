Contrasting AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) & Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -18.63% -21.98% -13.92% Qumu -66.30% -143.45% -46.71%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $191.91 million 4.52 -$33.24 million ($0.20) -23.70 Qumu $24.02 million 0.48 -$16.36 million ($0.83) -0.77

This table compares AvePoint and Qumu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Qumu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AvePoint and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 1 0 2.50 Qumu 0 0 0 0 N/A

AvePoint presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.32%. Qumu has a consensus target price of $0.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.08%. Given AvePoint’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Qumu.

Summary

AvePoint beats Qumu on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

(Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Qumu

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services. The company's platform provides video capture services; video content management services, such as creation and editing, analytics, automated workflows, security and access control, and speech search; and extensions and add-ons. It serves the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

