Contrasting Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) & Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) and Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Bird Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and Curtiss Motorcycles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global -159.99% N/A -28.33% Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global $205.14 million 0.62 -$196.33 million N/A N/A Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bird Global and Curtiss Motorcycles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Curtiss Motorcycles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bird Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bird Global and Curtiss Motorcycles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bird Global currently has a consensus target price of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 582.31%. Given Bird Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bird Global is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Risk and Volatility

Bird Global has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of -6.87, meaning that its stock price is 787% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bird Global beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

