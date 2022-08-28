Contrasting Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) & Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Epsilon Energy and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 1 2 4 0 2.43

Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $76.29, suggesting a potential upside of 74.61%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 42.69% 31.90% 25.00% Callon Petroleum 28.78% 42.31% 13.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Callon Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 4.10 $11.63 million $1.07 7.07 Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.32 $365.15 million $14.69 2.97

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Epsilon Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.