Contrasting Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nerdy and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 65.72%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 4.02 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -20.70 Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.13 $34.37 million $6.30 0.60

This table compares Nerdy and Sunlands Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunlands Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89% Sunlands Technology Group 23.20% -53.84% 21.09%

Summary

Nerdy beats Sunlands Technology Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, convention management, chain operation management, and visual communication and design. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

