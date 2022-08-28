Contrasting Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) & Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Q&K International Group and Tricon Residential’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q&K International Group $160.82 million 0.22 -$88.33 million N/A N/A Tricon Residential $441.74 million 6.62 $445.26 million $2.82 3.79

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Q&K International Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

55.7% of Q&K International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Tricon Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Q&K International Group and Tricon Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricon Residential 0 1 7 1 3.00

Tricon Residential has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.37%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than Q&K International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Q&K International Group and Tricon Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A Tricon Residential 170.54% 29.48% 9.32%

Summary

Tricon Residential beats Q&K International Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q&K International Group

(Get Rating)

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconresidential.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.