Contrasting Verano (VRNOF) & Its Rivals

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Verano to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verano and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 Verano Competitors 32 127 415 23 2.72

Verano currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 278.79%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 65.18%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.83% -4.06% Verano Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verano and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Verano and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 -$14.68 million -17.32 Verano Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.20

Verano’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verano beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

