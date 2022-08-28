Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copa by 3.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPA. Barclays increased their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

Copa Trading Down 2.4 %

Copa Company Profile

Copa stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.