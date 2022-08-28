Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Copa were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Copa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,754,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Copa by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 647,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Copa by 9,033.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

Copa Price Performance

About Copa

Copa stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.