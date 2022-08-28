Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 274,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading

