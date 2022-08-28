CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) versus Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Critical Contrast

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento and CoStar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento $528.82 million N/A $88.24 million N/A N/A CoStar Group $1.94 billion 14.32 $292.56 million $0.84 83.71

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.5% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento 0 0 0 0 N/A CoStar Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $83.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.57%. Given CoStar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento.

Profitability

This table compares Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento N/A N/A N/A CoStar Group 16.03% 7.31% 5.76%

Summary

CoStar Group beats Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

(Get Rating)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento S.A. operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits. It is also involved in the management of payments and receipts made to establishments accredited to its network; development and selling or licensing of software; selling or distributing products and services from entities that provide registry information; provision of technical, commercial, and logistic infrastructure services for the business related to the receipt of bills from dealers, banks, and other collection documents; and issuing electronic currency. The company was formerly known as Farthi Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. and changed its name to Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. is a subsidiary of PagoNxt Merchant Solutions, S.L.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides Lease Comps and Analysis, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services for the hospitality industry. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. CoStar Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.