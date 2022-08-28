Covalon Technologies (COV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 29th.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 million for the quarter.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

COV opened at C$2.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company has a market cap of C$70.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.33. Covalon Technologies has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.15.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.