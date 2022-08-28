Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Down 4.5 %

CR opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. Crane has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.19.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Crane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crane by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Crane by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,008,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crane by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Crane by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.