Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crane by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,253,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,484,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,943,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,505,000 after buying an additional 35,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Crane Stock Down 4.5 %

CR opened at $98.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

