Credit Suisse Group Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $215.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.41.

Workday Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $166.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90. Workday has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Workday by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

