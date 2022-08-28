Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

