Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26.

CR opened at C$6.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$1.79 and a one year high of C$6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.31.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

