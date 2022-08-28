Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CRTO. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRTO stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
