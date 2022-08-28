Critical Contrast: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) versus Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 1 3 3 0 2.29 Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.80%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 2.56 -$241.73 million $0.90 22.58 Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

This table compares Comstock Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 12.80% 63.77% 12.49% Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

